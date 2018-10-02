Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

Bills coach Sean McDermott was critical of the team’s offense.

The Dolphins have to regroup after their first loss of the year.

DE John Simon was active in his Patriots debut.

Jets DE Leonard Williams defended head coach Todd Bowles.

CB Jimmy Smith is back with the Ravens.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert shared a picture from the hospital.

Sunday’s loss didn’t dim the Browns’ excitement for QB Baker Mayfield.

WR Ryan Switzer‘s role has grown with the Steelers.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien praised Jadeveon Clowney‘s efforts on Sunday.

It was another record-setting weekend for Colts K Adam Vinatieri.

Ten numbers to know from the Jaguars’ most recent victory.

Titans LB Wesley Woodyard appears to have avoided a major injury.

Broncos running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay got a lot of work on Monday night.

RB Kareem Hunt was dazzled by QB Patrick Mahomes‘ late work in Monday’s Chiefs win.

The Chargers may be making a kicking change.

The Raiders may be starting two rookie tackles this week.

The sacks keep coming for Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur wants answers from the league about Sunday’s officiating.

Five thoughts on fixing what’s wrong with the Eagles.

With the bye week over, Washington’s headed into a tough stretch of schedule.

Bears coach Matt Nagy likes where the team’s bye week falls in the schedule.

Run defense has been a big Lions problem.

A look at the Packers interior pass rush.

The Vikings have struggled with stopping long passes this season.

The Falcons hope to see quick improvement on defense.

There was good news for the Panthers offensive line on Monday.

Grading the Saints’ performance in Week Four.

Sunday’s game exposed some major flaws in the Buccaneers defense.

Finding encouragement in Cardinals QB Josh Rosen‘s first start.

The Rams have to consider new options at linebacker.

TE George Kittle is an important target for 49ers QB C.J. Beathard.

The Seahawks plan is for RB Mike Davis to continue to have a role on offense.