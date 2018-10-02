Von Miller: Patrick Mahomes is “a great quarterback”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller looked a little shellshocked after Monday night’s game.

Miller shook his head as he talked to the media about the way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to make plays, no matter how well the Broncos pressured him.

“He’s tough. He’s fast. We’ve got to get him down. Plain and simple, he’s fast, he can run all day, buy time, especially to the right, he can run 20 yards deep and then throw the ball 40 yards. He’s a great quarterback,” Miller said.

Perhaps the most impressive play Mahomes made came when Miller was pressuring him from his right. The right-handed Mahomes scrambled to his left, saw Tyreek Hill open, and wanted to pass. But Mahomes knew that Miller was closing in on him, and if he drew back his arm to pass, Miller would swipe the ball away. So Mahomes switched the ball into his left hand and tossed it to Hill.

Everyone knows Mahomes has all the physical tools, but plays like that show a mentality that few players have. And that’s why Mahomes is so hard to sack. Against the Broncos, Mahomes threw 45 passes and was only sacked once — and that time he was able to scramble toward the line of scrimmage and didn’t lose any yardage. Overall this season, Mahomes has lost just 11 yards on sacks, meaning he gains an average of 109 passing yards for every yard he loses on a sack. Last season, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith lost 207 yards on sacks, meaning he only gained 20 yards passing for every yard he lost on a sack. And the Chiefs’ five offensive linemen this year were all on the team last year.

It’s easy to see why a great pass rusher like Miller views Mahomes as a great quarterback.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Von Miller: Patrick Mahomes is “a great quarterback”

  3. Mahomes played a great game and showed great poise.However he was completely acriss the los when he let go of the ball and the playclock was down to zero for a good second. Although I still see him converting that after the delay of game.

  4. He’s really good now. Way to young and early in his career to be great. Ask the “Great Ones”. Brady. Manning. Rodgers. Brees and there are a few more…

  6. Seattle’s defense said the same thing about Deshaun Watson last season. Give defenses time to study him before crowning him. That being said, it looks like the Chiefs may finally have found their franchise QB.

  7. I was getting so tired of hearing Joe Tessitore lose his mind every time Mahomes escaped the pocket and threw to a wide open receiver… or pretty much any throw he made.

  8. Puh-lease.

    Who needs a flash in the pan like Patrick Mahomes when we Denver faithful have Case “Magic Man” Keenum, being led by Bill “Who needs to run the ball?” Musgrave, supervised by Vance “Leader of Men” Joseph, who basks in the brilliance of BIG JOHN FOOTBALL?

    All is just fine and dandy in Denver from my vantage point.

    *sobs uncontrollably*

  11. I will admit, the kid looks VERY IMPRESSIVE from all that I have seen….
    Looking forward to watching him play & grow as a QB…..
    Jacksonville at home then off to play my favorite team, the Pats at the Razor…..should be some good games there!!!!
    Congrats on a great win KC….. looks like you may have stuck GOLD with PM…..
    GO PATS!!!

  12. I’m excited about the new crop of QBs in the league who are stepping up to continue the tradition of past great QBs. No one really wants to see defensive battles of incompetent QB play.

  13. Can we PLEASE talk about how Elway is a horrible evaluator. Particularly at the position HE PLAYED and should have the most expertise in??? He missed on osweiler, drafted lynch in the first round, Simien, and has now given Keenum 36 million dollars and Keenum has 1 TD pass and 6 INTs. You can point to a won-loss record in his defense, but those wins were inspire of him, not because of him. When you sign a First ballot HOF QB and inherit a great defense that you didn’t build, of course it will buy you some time. This is what happens when you make someone head of personnel who had absolutely NO personnel experience. He was hired because he’s friends/business partners with ownership and is the best player In The franchise’s history. But he is an absolutely atrocious evaluator…..because he had never previouslyworked in personnel

  16. Lol user “Red”.

    Mahomes has 10 TIMES the arm Vick had. And yes Vick had a great arm. But this kid is in Jeff George league. Though he’ll never have the arm George did. And neither will any other human being.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!