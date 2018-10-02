Week Four Monday night ratings up eight percent over 2017

Getty Images

The NFL continues to rebound, when it comes to the generation of a sizable TV audience.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, Monday night’s Chiefs-Broncos game on ESPN generated a 9.1 rating. It was the best Monday night number since Week Three of the 2017 season (Cowboys-Cardinals) and an eight-percent increase over last year’s 8.4 rating for a Week Four Monday night game between Washington and the Chiefs.

The rating for Monday night’s game matches the 9.1 rating generated by the Week Four game in Week Four of the 2016 season. Which essentially gets the NFL back to where it was in the year that the ratings slide began to become noticeable.

The Monday night measurement continues a 2018 trend (for the most part) of ratings going up. And that’s a good thing for the NFL and the networks, especially at a time when the TV viewership continues to decline.