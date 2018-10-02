William Hayes on torn ACL, roughing rule: “Frustrating as hell”

Getty Images

During his first week of rehab from his torn ACL, Dolphins defensive end William Hayes didn’t watch to see how officials might adjust the way they call roughing the passer.

He’s still too upset that he’s out for the year after trying to avoid landing with all his weight on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Hayes told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network that the reality of his injury was only part of his anger, coupled with the different standards he thinks defensive players are held to.

“It’s very frustrating because any guy who’s played with me, they know what I put myself through in the offseason and every week just to get to the next game. To have that stripped away from me by trying to look out for somebody else’s well-being and not my own is tough,” Hayes said. “You’re basically telling us, ‘You can tackle everybody on the field one way, but this one guy, you’re going to have to figure out how you can torque a 280-pound body in different ways to take the pressure off him.’

“It’s frustrating as hell.”

Many players feel the same way. Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has made his displeasure known after several debatable calls this year, and the league’s competition committee recently offered what amounts to a clarification of the rule to try to keep it from getting (even more) ridiculous.

The NFLPA was also curious, with union president Eric Winston sending a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell last week asking for clarification on both the body-weight and lowering the helmet rules, expressing frustration that players, coaches and officials hadn’t been adequately prepared by the league for the changes. That was followed by the league’s video to try to clear things up.

That’s small comfort to the 33-year-old Hayes, even after Carr said he wished the defensive end had just landed on him instead of trying to avoid.

“He’s a good, stand-up man. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really change the situation,” Hayes said of Carr. “I get you’re trying to protect guys, but you have to come to the realization you’re telling a man who’s been tackling the same way since he was 6 [that] he has to do it differently in four or five weeks. I just don’t know.”

He’s not the only one.