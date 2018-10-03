Aaron Rodgers: I have a great relationship with Mike McCarthy

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers still isn’t happy about the Packers’ offensive production Sunday, but he isn’t mad at Mike McCarthy.

The quarterback’s references to the game plan put together by the coaches after Sunday’s shutout of the Bills prompted many to wonder whether friction had developed between Rodgers and McCarthy. Rodgers repeated what McCarthy said Monday: Coach and quarterback have no issues.

“We have a great relationship,” Rodgers said, via video from the Green Bay Press Gazette. “There’s always been great communication between us even if there are things that we need to talk about that are tough subjects. We’ve never had a problem finding time and talking. That’s the way it’s been for 10-plus years.

“For any relationship, it starts with good communication. You’ve got to be honest with each other and then hug it out afterward. That’s what Mike always says: Conflict is good. You’ve got to keep the conversation going.”

The Packers rank 17th in total offense. They gained 423 yards Sunday. Neither number is good enough for Rodgers, who ranks 13th in passer rating at 97.4 with seven touchdowns and an interception in four games.

“We’ve got to find ways to be more efficient on offense,” Rodgers said. “Like I said Sunday afternoon, the numbers might have looked good — 420 yards. 50 percent-plus on third down — [but] the execution wasn’t where it needs to be. I’m always going to hold myself and this offense to a higher standard. I’ve got to play better, and as a team we’ve got to play better.”