Adrian Peterson still not practicing with ankle injury

Washington running back Adrian Peterson is playing far better than most expected at the age of 33. But can he hold up for a 16-game season?

He’s already dealing with one injury after three games. Peterson is out of practice today because of an ankle injury.

Peterson also spent Monday rehabbing his injured ankle. Washington doesn’t play until Monday night, so Peterson has an extra day to get his ankle right before facing the Saints.

Peterson has been very good this year, carrying 56 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and adding five catches for 100 yards. Projected to a 16-game season, that’s 299 carries for 1,259 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 27 catches for 533 yards. Time will tell whether he can make it through a 16-gam season.