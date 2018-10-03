Andrew Sendejo surprised league fined him for Week Two hit

Getty Images

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo still can’t figure out why the league fined him $53,482 for a Week Two hit he had on Packers receiever Davante Adams.

The NFL, which suspended Sendejo for one game last season after a hit he had on Mike Wallace, deemed Sendejo a repeat offender.

But Sendejo said he didn’t think officials should have penalized him for his hit on Adams.

“Yeah, I was surprised,” he said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer defended Sendejo after the tie with the Packers, saying Sendejo’s form and delivery was correct. According to Zimmer, an official told Sendejo that “they just want us to throw a flag.”