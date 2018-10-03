Baker Mayfield takes the blame for Browns’ nine drops

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield took the blame. For everything.

The four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions? His fault.

The three-and-out in overtime? His fault.

The nine dropped passes? His fault.

The loss, though, wasn’t all on the rookie quarterback. He had plenty of help, especially when it came to dropped passes.

Browns coach Hue Jackson counted nine, including three by rookie Antonio Callaway. Callaway also contributed to the pick-six Mayfield threw when the receiver slipped and had the ball bounce of his hands and into the waiting arms of Gareon Conley. (All of which is why Callaway is expected to see his playing time reduced this week.)

“I have to put it in a better spot,” Mayfield said of the dropped passes, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think that I can put it more in their chest, more on their eyes and make it easier for them to catch. We just have to be more detailed. I keep saying it, but when you are playing on turf like that, it is a little more slippery. You have to have your shoulders over your toes when you are cutting. You have to do the right things. We talked about it. We just all have to be more detailed when it comes to stuff like that.”