Bill O’Brien: DeMarcus Lawrence can “wreck a game”

Unlike some other players who receive the franchise tag, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed his tender quickly and said he wasn’t concerned about the lack of long-term security because he’d get a big contract in 2019 by playing well this season.

Lawrence is off to a good start on that front. He has 5.5 sacks in the Cowboys’ first four games and has a pretty good chance to add to that total on Sunday night. Pass protection was more theoretical than actual for the Texans over the first quarter of the season and head coach Bill O’Brien knows Lawrence can make life miserable for Deshaun Watson.

“Great length, athleticism,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He plays very hard, plays hard on every snap. He’s chasing the ball sideline to sideline, chasing the quarterback. He can wreck a game.”

Texans center Nick Martin noted that the Houston line practices against some strong pass rushers on their own defense and need to “carry that over to the game.” That’s been a problem thus far and beating Texas’ other NFL team will likely require better results up front.