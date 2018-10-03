Bills claim Jordan Phillips, cut Robert Thomas

Getty Images

The Bills claimed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips off waivers from the Dolphins, the team announced Wednesday. They cut defensive tackle Robert Thomas to make room.

Miami made Phillips a second-round pick in 2015. He started 26 games in his first three seasons with the Dolphins but had become a rotational defensive tackle this season.

He played 25 snaps in the loss to the Patriots, behind Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor at the position, and sounded off on the sideline during the game.

Phillips made 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception in his career with the Dolphins.

Thomas played two games with the Bills this season. He also has spent time with Washington, Miami, Carolina, Seattle and the Giants.