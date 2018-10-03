Blake Bortles to Jets’ defense: “Shut up, know the rules”

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles got feisty with the Jets’ defense on Sunday.

Bortles was wearing an NFL Films microphone during the game, and it caught him talking some trash toward the Jets. On one play when Bortles threw the ball away just as Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins and defensive end Leonard Williams were converging on them, the Jets asked the referee to throw a flag for intentional grounding. Bortles wasn’t happy about that.

“It got past the line. Shut up. Know the rules,” Bortles told the Jets’ defense as he walked back toward the line.

Bortles’ running commentary during the game was amusing. Early in the game he turned to a teammate just before a play and said, “I might throw a touchdown right here.” Late in the game, with the Jaguars about to secure the win, Bortles said on the sideline, “Let’s get out of here, man. I’ve got to get home for dinner.”

In the win over the Jets, Bortles threw for a career-high 388 yards. He’s playing the best football of his career right now, and if he can keep playing at this level, he’s going to shut up a lot of doubters.