The Cowboys were roundly criticized for giving up on kicker Dan Bailey.

But for the moment, Brett Maher is proving them right.

Maher was named NFC special teams player of the week, after hitting all four field goal attempts, including the game-winner in last week’s victory over the Lions.

Maher is 8-of-9 on the season and hasn’t missed since the opener, which is what they needed after cutting the second-most accurate kicker in league history.