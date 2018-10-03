Bucs work out Paxton Lynch

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Buccaneers had several players in for bye week workouts Wednesday. Among them was free agent quarterback Paxton Lynch, according to Pewter Report.

Lynch continues to wait for a second chance after the Broncos cut him before the season opener last month.

He has had workouts with the Seahawks, Bills and Jaguars but remains without a job.

Trevor Siemian and then Chad Kelly beat out Lynch in Denver, which made him a first-round pick in 2016. Lynch, 24, went 1-3 in his four career starts for the Broncos.

He has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions and has a career passer rating of 76.7