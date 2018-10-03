Burglars busted for Robert Woods and Rihanna jobs, planned to hit LeBron James

Getty Images

Police in Los Angeles made four arrests Tuesday in the case of the burglary at Robert Woods‘ house.

But L.A. being L.A., the Rams wide receiver might have actually been one of the smaller stars on the list of the ambitious criminals.

That’s not to take anything away from Woods, who is having a really good season for the undefeated Rams. But this crew was thinking big.

According to Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times, the thieves also hit the homes of singer-actresses Rihanna and Christina Milian, and baseball star Yasiel Puig.

They were part of a wave of robberies over the last year, and inside the home of one of the arrested men was a list of future targets, which included LeBron James, Viola Davis, and Matt Damon.

“They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Lillian Carranza said. “Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods.”

Police arrested three men (and one of their mothers) after they were fleeing Woods’ home, which was broken into while he was catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over the Rams.

Which is a nice game, for sure. But we’re talking Rihanna, LeBron, and the guy who pplayed Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday Night Live here.