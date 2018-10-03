C.J. Beathard “much further ahead” of where he was last season

Getty Images

The 49ers were supposed to be dead when they lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. But quarterback C.J. Beathard showed Sunday he plans to keep the team competitive.

Beathard completed 23 of 37 passes for a career-best 298 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

“I just know it slowed down a lot, and I feel a lot more comfortable out there this year,” Beathard said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.

Beathard went 1-4 last season as a rookie, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions. He is much improved this season.

“I think he’s gotten better knowing where people are, faster with it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That happens the more you play in a system. So he’s much further ahead this year than he was last year.”