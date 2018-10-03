Case Keenum is done losing sleep over misfire on potential game winner

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week One. He could have won Denver’s Week Four game with a touchdown pass to a wide-open Demaryius Thomas. But Keenum sailed the ball over his receiver’s head.

On Wednesday, Keenum tried to move past the misfire.

“It was a great play call by [offensive coordinator] Bill [Musgrave], trying to take a shot at the end zone,” Keenum told reporters. “They played two high safeties, I threw it where I wanted to, just a little high. It was just a little bit off, and that’s the game, it’s a game of inches.

“Would I like to have that one back? Heck yeah. But I know we’re going to make a lot more of those than we don’t. I gave it my best shot, and I can’t lose any more sleep over it. We’ve got more games to play and we have a tough test this week. So, I’ve squashed it, I’ve learned from it and I’ve moved on. I think we’re going to make a lot more of those plays than we don’t.”

But that play wasn’t made on Monday, and it would have been the difference between 2-2 and 3-1. It also would have delivered a mini version of the Minneapolis Miracle, giving Keenum and the Broncos a stunning win that would have trumped a phenomenal performance from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.