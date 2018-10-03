Chargers hurting at offensive tackle

Getty Images

The Chargers are hurting at offensive tackle.

Right tackle Joe Barksdale has played only 15 snaps this season, injuring his knee in the season opener. Coach Anthony Lynn does not expect Barksdale back this week despite the eight-year pro “running around the field” Wednesday.

Left tackle Russell Okung, who has started all four games, injured his groin last week. He played 33 of 68 snaps against the 49ers.

Lynn expects Okung to be a “game-time decision.”

That leaves Sam Tevi to play left tackle and Trent Scott at right tackle.

Receiver Travis Benjamin, who has played only two games and caught only two passes for 3 yards, aggravated his foot Sunday, Lynn said. Benjamin originally injured his foot in the season opener and missed two games.