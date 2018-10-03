Chiefs add cornerback Josh Shaw

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Shaw on Tuesday and waived/injured tight end Alex Ellis.

Shaw was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals out of USC in 2015. He has played in 47 career games over the last three years with 14 starts. He’s recorded 115 tackles with one interception and seven passes defended.

Ellis appeared in two games for Kansas City before being waived. A former undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee, he’s spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints over the last three years.