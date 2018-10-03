Chris Simms shakes up his quarterback rankings

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms made waves last year by placing Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at No. 70 of Simms’ league-wide quarterback rankings. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Simms unveiled his updated top 16, after four weeks of the 2018 season.

Spoiler: Bortles did not make the cut.

You can see who did by checking out the segment, and you can chime in with your thoughts regarding the sanity or lack thereof regarding his selections in the comments.

Spoiler No. 2: Simms continues to have his all-time favorite quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, at No. 1 on the list, even though he’s playing on No. 1 leg. The rest of the list quickly gets interesting.