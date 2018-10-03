Cowboys center Joe Looney paved way for sweet touchdown

Getty Images

It wasn’t a pancake block, rather something far more delicious that motivated Cowboys center Joe Looney.

Via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Looney said he had a specific target in mind as he was leading running back Ezekiel Elliott to a 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown last week against Detroit.

“Everybody was just so surprised about how fast I was running and I told them there was a little Krispy Kreme box down there that I saw,” Looney said. “And I had to go down there and get me one of them.”

Anyone who has been by a Krispy Kreme when the “Hot Doughnuts Now” sign is on knows exactly what Looney’s talking about, and why offensive linemen are generally larger than normal human beings.

So while Elliott’s able to celebrate with his “feed me” dance, Looney’s only concern is getting that sugary glaze all over the ball on the next snap.