Dalvin Cook misses practice with hamstring injury

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said earlier this week his hamstring continues to bother him. So it came as no surprise that Cook did not practice Wednesday.

He was joined on the sideline by cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) and defensive end Everson Griffen (knee/not injury related).

Cook played against the Rams in Week Four but rushed for only 20 yards on 10 carries. He played only 18 of 74 snaps in the Thursday night game. Cook missed the team’s Week Three game after playing 50 of 73 snaps in the Week Two game against the Packers.

The Vikings rank last in the league with 252 rushing yards through four games.