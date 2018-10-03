Demario Davis named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t always been able to count on their defense, but Demario Davis has provided a lift for them this year.

The veteran inside linebacker was named NFC defensive player of the week, after he filled up a stat sheet in last week’s win over the Giants.

Davis had 11 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two other quarterback hits.

On a defense that has struggled at times this year, he’s been a bright spot after coming over from the Jets. With an offense led by Drew Brees, they don’t have to be great, but Davis gets them closer to good enough.