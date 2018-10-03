Doug Marrone: Words can’t capture how well Patrick Mahomes is playing

Getty Images

The Jaguars will be the next team to try their hand at beating the Chiefs and the biggest obstacle to doing that is quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has spent the first four weeks of the season eliciting starstruck responses from around the league and it wasn’t any different when Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about what he’s seen from Mahomes.

“Right now, he’s playing better than any quarterback has ever played. He’s an MVP quarterback,” Marrone said in a Wednesday press conference. “The question is what he can’t do. I don’t know. I don’t think words can really put in perspective how great he’s playing. That’s really all there is to it.”

Marrone said Mahomes challenges defenses “every which way” because of his arm and ability to make plays on the move, which is certainly something that Kansas City’s first four opponents have found out the hard way. The Jaguars defense has proven to be up for the challenges they’ve faced thus far — they’re ranked first in the league in both points and yards allowed — and Sunday’s attempt to keep that streak alive should make for an entertaining matchup.