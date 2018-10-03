Drew Brees, Derrick Brooks executive producing Space Shuttle Challenger film

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Hall of Fame Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks are getting into the movie business.

Brees and Brooks are executive producers of the upcoming film Challenger, based on the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy. Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams will play Christa McAuliffe, the New Hampshire high school teacher who was set to be the first teacher in space but died along with six other astronauts.

“I can not wait to start this project!” Brooks wrote on Twitter.

Brooks was previously an executive producer of the 2016 film The Birth of a Nation. This is Brees’s first foray into filmmaking.