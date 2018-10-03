Drew Brees, Derrick Brooks executive producing Space Shuttle Challenger film

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Hall of Fame Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks are getting into the movie business.

Brees and Brooks are executive producers of the upcoming film Challenger, based on the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy. Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams will play Christa McAuliffe, the New Hampshire high school teacher who was set to be the first teacher in space but died along with six other astronauts.

“I can not wait to start this project!” Brooks wrote on Twitter.

Brooks was previously an executive producer of the 2016 film The Birth of a Nation. This is Brees’s first foray into filmmaking.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Drew Brees, Derrick Brooks executive producing Space Shuttle Challenger film

  3. Brees is such a tool. Nothing about the guy says he has any talent in film making other than the fact he has mountains of cash to burn. Let’s call it like it is, and recognize that the only reason he’s involved with this project is due to his money. Meanwhile, you’ve got actual students of film making that have poured their lives into the trade that can’t catch a break.

    This happens all the time in show biz. Think about this — ever notice some of the best groundbreaking movies featured actors you’ve never heard of at the time? Ever wonder why? Because 80% of the film budget isn’t supporting some hot shot actor or actress’ lavish lifestyle while they give 20% effort. Instead, you’ve got hungry actors and actresses doing what they love, who would likely do it for free if they didn’t have bills to pay.

    This deal with Brees is no different. Zero respect for Brees. Sorry not sorry.

  4. Birth of a nation…that movie was sad as hell…took my wife and daughter to go see it. They were balling at the end. Tragic story about a tragic time in our history. I’ll leave yesterday’s quote from Panther’s safety Eric Reid’s press conference here now:
    “I’ll put it this way – next year will be 2019. It will mark 400 years since the first slaves touched the soil in this country. That’s 400 years of systemic oppression. That’s slavery, Jim Crow, New Jim Crow, mass incarceration – you name it. The Great Depression, they come out with the New Deal. Black people didn’t have access to those government stimulus packages. The New Deal set up what is known as the modern day middle class. We didn’t have access to those programs – the G.I. Bill, Social Security, home loans, none of that. So this has been happening since my people have gotten here. So I just felt the need to say something about it.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!