Dwayne Harris nabs AFC special teamer of the week

Getty Images

Raiders punt returner Dwayne Harris didn’t break loose for a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Browns, but he helped put points on the board over the course of the afternoon.

Harris had a 49-yard return to set up a field goal that extended the Raiders’ lead in the second half of the game. The Raiders lost that lead, but Harris’ 14-yard return gave them good field position that they used for the game-tying score at the end of regulation.

Harris would get one more shot and took a punt 12 yards to get the Raiders out of the shadow of their end zone for a drive that would end with a game-winning field goal by Matt McCrane.

In addition to his 98 yards on five returns, Harris also made two tackles and drew a holding penalty while covering another punt. That added up to enough to make him the AFC special teams player of the week.