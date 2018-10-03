Erik Swoope back on Colts’ 53-player roster

Getty Images

The Colts again elevated tight end Erik Swoope from the practice squad. They waived tight end Mo Alie-Cox in a corresponding move.

Swoope, 26, has spent time on the team’s practice squad and active roster this season. He has played two games, making two catches for 20 yards.

He has played 13 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Swoope originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has played in 19 career games, with four starts, with Indianapolis and has 17 catches for 317 yards and one touchdown.

Alie-Cox was promoted to the Colts’ 53-player roster from the practice squad last week. He saw action Sunday against Houston, catching one pass for 17 yards.

He spent the first three weeks of the 2018 season on the team’s practice squad. In 2017, Alie-Cox was on the Colts’ practice squad for the final 13 weeks of the season.