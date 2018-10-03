Ezekiel Elliott feeling “freshest I’ve felt any Wednesday”

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s win over the Lions, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he was sore in the first quarter of a game he left briefly to get his ankle looked at and retaped.

That soreness didn’t keep Elliott from having a very productive afternoon. He ran 25 times for 152 yards and caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the win and it doesn’t sound like he’ll have any issues answering the bell for this week’s game against the Texans.

Elliott admitted to being “banged up,” but called it a regular part of life in football that isn’t stopping him from a positive appraisal of his condition.

“Honestly, this is the best Wednesday practice I’ve had,” Elliott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s the freshest I’ve felt any Wednesday. I did a good job coming in and making sure I got my treatment so I was ready to go today.”

Elliott was a full participant in practice Wednesday and every Cowboy on the 53-man roster was at least a limited participant outside of linebacker Sean Lee, center Travis Frederick and wide receiver Terrance Williams.