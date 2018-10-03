Giovani Bernard limited in Bengals practice

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon said Wednesday that he has not been fully cleared to return after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee a couple of weeks ago, but he may not be the backfield member most at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Mixon was a limited participant in practice while Giovani Bernard did not take part in practice at all. Bernard is also dealing with a knee injury after running for 130 yards and three touchdowns while playing the lead back role the last two weeks.

If Mixon does get cleared, he’ll likely resume that job against Miami. If not, Mark Walton and Thomas Rawls could be in play for work this weekend.

Center Billy Price remains out of practice for the Bengals. He hurt his foot in Week Two and the initial timeline indicated it would be multiple weeks before he’d be able to return.