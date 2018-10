Getty Images

Golden Tate is a great wide receiver, but he’s also a Good Samaritan.

Via the Detroit Free Press, the Lions wideout was on his way to the team facility yesterday morning, when he stopped to help at the scene of a car accident on the nearby Southfield Freeway.

Tate acknowledged that he was happy to help, mentioning one of the younger victims of the accident.

Just glad everyone was ok. Especially the little 3 year old girl 😢 https://t.co/fqsNYd58SZ — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 2, 2018

Tate caught two touchdown passes against the Cowboys Sunday, but this is clearly the highlight of his week.