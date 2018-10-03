Grady Jarrett out, Devonta Freeman expected back for Falcons this week

Getty Images

The Falcons will be down another defensive starter for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said on 92.9 The Game Wednesday that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will be inactive for the matchup with Pittsburgh. Jarrett hurt his ankle against the Bengals and Quinn said his recovery timeline is currently week to week.

“When we get him back right, we’ll get him back in there when we can,” Quinn said.

The Falcons signed former Jaguars defensive tackle Michael Bennett on Tuesday. Terrell McClain, Jack Crawford and Deadrin Senat are also on hand.

Quinn did provide some more positive injury news. He said the team expects to have running back Devonta Freeman back this week after three games on the sideline with a knee injury.