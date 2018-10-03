Jadeveon Clowney is the AFC defensive player of the week

AP

The Texans got their first win of the 2018 season against the Colts last Sunday and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney played a big role in the proceedings.

Clowney provided the first points of the game for the Texans when he fell on a botched snap in the end zone, got a sack on the next series and then sacked Andrew Luck again as the Colts were trying to rally for a win in overtime. Clowney also had two tackles for loss and was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

“He had a very disruptive game,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He had his best game of the year to this point. It was fun to see him back out there playing that way. He did a great job.”

Clowney will try for more of the same against the Cowboys this Sunday night.