Jaguars already ruling Leonard Fournette out this week

The Jaguars aren’t even bothering with the pretense this week.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that he was ruling running back Leonard Fournette out for this week’s game against the Chiefs because of a hamstring strain.

Fournette returned last week after a two-week absence for the same problem, but didn’t make it through the first half of their win over the Jets.

That suggests this is going to be a multi-week issue, and Marrone probably deserves some credit for not playing semantic games in a vain effort to gain the mythical “competitive edge” on Andy Reid.

T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will handle the carries in Fournette’s absence, and the Jaguars will have to count on the good Blake Bortles showing up week after week.