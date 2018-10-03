Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Things haven’t been perfect for the Rams this year.

But they have come to realize Jared Goff can be.

Goff was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his flawless performance against the Vikings.

Goff was 26-of-33 passing for 465 yards and five touchdowns in the prime time win, giving him the elusive perfect passer rating of 158.3.

For the season, Goff has 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. That’s the kind of play they need, after dealing with a number of defensive injuries.