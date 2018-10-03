Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway miss practice with knee injuries

Getty Images

The Browns have talked about cutting down on wide receiver Antonio Callaway‘s workload in the coming weeks and he wasn’t on the field at all during Wednesday’s practice.

Unlike anything that might happen on Sundays, it wasn’t a coach’s decision to sit Callaway down for the team’s first workout of the week. Callaway did not practice because of a knee injury.

The Browns were also without wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was listed with the same ailment.

That’s not an ideal way to start preparing to host the Ravens this Sunday, but head coach Hue Jackson said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal, that he’s optimistic both players are going to be in the lineup.

Safety Damarious Randall and linebacker James Burgess were also out of practice for the Browns on Wednesday.