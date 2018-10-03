Jets wideout Robby Anderson avoids suspension

Getty Images

The Jets have plenty of things to worry about at the moment.

At least one of them doesn’t have to be Robby Anderson missing game time.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the league has decided to not suspend Anderson after a pair of arrests in the last year.

The league reviewed Anderson’s case and fined him an undisclosed amount, but added no further punishment.

Anderson was charged with resisting arrest for a May 2017 incident in Miami, charges which were later dropped. He also got six months probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge after trying to flee police, and allegedly threatening to sexually assault the arresting officer’s wife. Anderson declared the arrests a learning opportunity this offseason.

Now the Jets just have to try to get him to produce on the field again. He has eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in four games, well off his pace from last year, when he led the team with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven scores.