Jimmy Smith return creates “a good problem” for Ravens

The Ravens defense has done just fine through the first four weeks of the regular season.

The team ranks third in points allowed and second in yards allowed after winning three of their first four games this year. They’ve posted those results without the help of cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was suspended to start the year and returned to action this week.

Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young have been the regulars at corner for Baltimore and all played well again in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens, which leaves head coach John Harbaugh with some decisions to make about how to work Smith back into the lineup.

“It’s a good problem to have, the fact that we’ll have another really good player playing corner, and we’ll have the chance to put another guy out there that can cover people,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I think who starts and all that is one thing, but really, they’re all going to play, and they’re going to play a lot, and that’s good for the Ravens.

The Ravens will get their first chance to fit all the pieces together against Baker Mayfield in Cleveland this weekend.