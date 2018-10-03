Joe Mixon still waiting for clearance after knee surgery

Getty Images

The Bengals have been without running back Joe Mixon the last two weeks while he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.

A timeline of 2-4 weeks before he’d be ready to play again was bandied about when Mixon initially went in for the operation, but his status for this week has yet to be determined. Mixon said Wednesday, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, that he has not been cleared to return yet but hopes it can happen before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Marvin Lewis went the meteorological route when asked about Mixon’s outlook.

“Bright sunny day out there. The sun is up,” Lewis said.

Should clouds return in time to keep Mixon out against Miami, Mixon said he’ll “for sure” be ready to face the Steelers in Week Six.