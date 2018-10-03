Kenny Britt files injury grievance against Patriots

Getty Images

Among the many moves that the Patriots made at wide receiver heading into the 2018 season was releasing Kenny Britt on August 22.

There was hope that Britt could make an impact after joining the Patriots late last season, but his offseason work was limited by a hamstring injury he suffered in the spring and continued to deal with throughout the summer. That injury is at the heart of a reported grievance that Britt has filed against the Patriots.

NFLPA records, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, show that Britt has filed an injury grievance seeking the $1.05 million salary he was set to make this season. Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell also filed an injury grievance against the team after getting cut this year.

Britt and the team can work out a settlement. If they can’t, an independent arbitrator would hear the case.

Forty percent of Britt’s projected salary counts against the cap with the grievance filed and the NFLPA’s most recent cap update shows the Patriots with just under $1.27 million in space.