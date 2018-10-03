Lions sign OL Andrew Donnal

Getty Images

The Lions have added an offensive lineman to the roster with right guard T.J. Lang in the concussion protocol.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Donnal to the 53-man roster. They cleared a space on the roster on Tuesday when they cut defensive back Dee Virgin.

Donnal spent most of September with the Lions. He was claimed off of waivers from the Ravens on September 2 and dropped from the roster on September 29. He did not appear in any games during his initial run with the team and has 27 games of regular season experience with the Ravens and Rams.

Lang was replaced by Kenny Wiggins last Sunday and will likely remain in the lineup should Lang fail to clear the protocol before the Lions face the Packers this weekend.