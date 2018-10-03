Malik Jackson hit with $26,739 fine for hit on Blaine Gabbert

Getty Images

Malik Jackson‘s hit on Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert in Week Three was costly for the Jaguars as well as for him personally.

The league fined Jackson $26,739 for the hit that cost the Jaguars a fumble recovery and 15 yards and cost the Titans their backup quarterback. Marcus Mariota replaced Gabbert, who left the game with a concussion, and led the Titans to a field goal on that first-quarter drive.

The Titans won 9-6.

Officials penalized the defensive tackle for lowering his head to initiate contact. It negated a sack and forced fumble by Jackson that Dante Fowler recovered.

Jackson agreed he dropped his head but argued contact was unavoidable because Gabbert turned into him trying to avoid contact from Calais Campbell.

“The NFL wants us to be acrobats,” Jackson said after the game. “I hope once I kind of talk to them about it, they see what I see. If they can’t tell me what to do better or different, then I think I shouldn’t be fined.”