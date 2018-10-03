Marcus Mariota named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s right elbow injury kept him from playing in Week Two and limited what he was able to do when he was pressed into action in Week Three.

It caused him no difficulties in Week Four, however. Mariota started for the first time since the season opener and led the Titans to a 26-23 overtime win against the Eagles.

Mariota ran for a two-yard touchdown to start the comeback from 17-3 down in the third quarter and hit Tajae Sharpe for a fourth-quarter score that put the Titans ahead of the Eagles. They trailed again after a pair of Jake Elliott field goals, but Mariota converted a pair of fourth downs with passes and then hit Corey Davis in the end zone to win the game with five seconds left to play.

Mariota finished 30-of-43 for 344 yards and added 46 rushing yards in a performance the NFL deemed worthy of AFC offensive player of the week honors.