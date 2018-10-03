Marcus Peters is “making strides in the right direction”

Getty Images

Somehow, Rams cornerback Marcus Peters played and played extensively on Thursday night, four days after suffering a calf strain. With extra time to get ready for an NFC West showdown with the Seahawks, all indications are that Peters will be good to go.

“He’s doing good,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday. “I think he was sore just like anything else. You continue to come away impressed with just the toughness, what a great competitor he is. I think any time you’re talking about a soft tissue injury, especially from a corner spot, we want to be smart. We’ll probably monitor and kind of just alleviate what his typical workload would be to get him as fresh as possible for Sunday. But he’s feeling good and he’s making strides in the right direction.”

It’s important to have Peters available, given the placement of cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve. Despite the team’s success through the first four weeks of the season, it’s never easy to win in Seattle, and the Rams will need as many of their great players as possible, if they hope to emerge with a 5-0 record.