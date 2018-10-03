Mark Barron expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Rams expect inside linebacker Mark Barron to make his 2018 debut on Sunday against the Seahawks. Barron has not played yet because of an Achilles injury from last season.

“We’ve kind of got a plan in place where we’re anticipating him being able to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “That’s subject to change based on how he responds, but he’s feeling good up to this point. We’re hopeful to be able to get him back and if that’s the case we’ll be excited to get Mark out there.”

Barron was limited in practice Wednesday.

“It’s good just to get out there and get that work in, get out there and move around a little bit,” Barron said. “Felt pretty good today.”

Returner JoJo Natson (hand) returned to practice on a limited basis. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) remained sideline and is not expected to play Sunday after the Rams signed veteran Cairo Santos on Tuesday.