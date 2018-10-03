Matt Millen stepping away from television work to concentrate on treatement

Getty Images

Longtime NFL linebacker and former Lions General Manager Matt Millen has taken a leave of absence from his television duties.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Millen announced that he was stepping away from his job with the Big Ten Network, so he can focus his attention on his treatement for amyloidosis — a rare illness which could require a heart transplant.

Millen has been serving as a color analyst for college games this season, and did preseason radio for the Raiders.

“We will certainly miss seeing Matt this fall, but his health is the clear priority for everyone involved,” Big Ten Network senior vice president Mark Hulsey said in a statement. “And we plan to support him in any way possible.”

Millen went public with his diagnosis in the spring, but nothing about his recent work of suggested any issue, as he was as engaging and insightful as he has always been.

We wish Millen the best as he prioritizes his health at this time.