Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown will “smooth it out”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT
Getty Images

The frustrations of wide receiver Antonio Brown were one of the storylines from a drama-filled opening month for the Steelers and he capped the first quarter of the season with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Ravens.

Just one of those catches came after halftime of a game that was tied 14-14 at the break and the Ravens would score the only 12 points of the second half on their way to the win. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took the blame for the offensive flameout and said after the game that he’s not on the “same page” with anyone right now.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he remains confident that “the cream rises” over the course of a long season and that will wind up applying to Brown as well.

“We missed some opportunities in that game no doubt, particularly on possession downs,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ve seen that tandem a lot of the years. They’ll smooth it out. They’ll find their rhythm.”

Brown hasn’t lacked opportunities as he’s seen the second-most targets in the league, but he hasn’t done much with them. He’s caught 29 of the 52 balls thrown his way for 272 yards, which works out to under 10 yards a catch and leaves Brown on pace for a career-low in that category.

12 responses to “Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown will “smooth it out”

  1. The QB is not on the same page?…Just goes to show one of the reasons the Patriots have been so successful…never overpay for WRs no matter how good they are…because ultimately they’re dependent upon their QB…as evidenced by the fact Brown’s numbers suck without Big Ben!…Did you know Antonio Brown has never caught a TD from anyone but Ben?…What would his numbers look like if he had the same QB carousel Larry Fitz has had to go through…?

  3. I can’t believe I’m saying this but I feel bad for Steelers fans. This team is on a emotional rollercoaster. My goodness!

  4. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong here:

    In 2017 Steelers are clicking on offense, firing on all cylinders, but Big Ben hates his OC, Todd Haley. Haley gets run out of town and Ben’s QB coach gets promoted to OC. First 4 games of the year the offense looks to be a mess. Sure they don’t have Bell but even so this new OC looks to be over his head. For example, only 10 running plays against the Ravens… no attempts whatsoever to establish balance and keep a defense on their toes.

    So in my estimation Big Ben ruined this team by being a drama queen when it came to Haley, who is notoriously abrasive but very good at what he does.

  5. Shouldn’t be a problem – Le’v is an amazing teammate, cares deeply about everyone in the locker room except himself, will help smooth things over between the two prima donnas when he shows up.

  7. Truth is, without Le’Veon, these two might just not be as dynamic as the defence can actually double team Brown quite well.

    This will be Tomlin’s first losing season.

  10. Imo I think bell made the right move. Sometimes you forget want you have until its gone.now pitt have a decision to make whether to sign him or not. (I think they will) “bell wins”

