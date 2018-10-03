Mychal Kendricks already exhausted his appeal rights

AP

In a climate that features a small arm of news-gatherers (several of whom collect a paycheck signed by Commissioner Roger Goodell), there’s no reason why each and every transactional fact regarding pro football shouldn’t be known as quickly as possible. But as to the indefinite suspension of Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks, nothing was known until Tuesday.

And here’s what’s now known: Kendrick already has exercised his appeal rights, and a final ruling already has been issued. This means that the NFL previously had levied the punishment, subject to appeal, and no one knew about it. It means that Kendricks opted to invoke his appeal rights, and no one knew about it. It means that the Commissioner designated someone to handle the appeal, and no one knew about it. It means that the hearing happened, and no one knew about it.

It’s all now known only because it will be obvious on Wednesday, when Kendricks isn’t at Seattle’s practice.

At a time when someone is always breaking NFL news (primarily, news we’re destined to find out about anyway, when the official announcement is made), it’s amazing that this one slipped through the cracks of the Pigskin Twitterati, and of the TV insiders who justify their existence and paycheck by trying to spin whatever straw they can find into Sunday Splash Report! gold.

Kendricks’ effort to use inside information to achieve that end in more literal fashion got him into trouble. With a sentence expected to be in the range of 30-to-36 months and with his 30th birthday coming late last month, by the time Kendricks gets out, he may find no interest in his services.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m. ET: As it turns out, Schefty had something on this a couple of weeks ago, but it was an overly simplistic characterization of the situation. A more detailed explanation of what has happened and what could happen moving forward is coming at PFT.