No practice for Julio Jones on Wednesday

AP

The 1-3 Falcons face the 1-2-1 Steelers on Sunday in a game that will put the loser in a hole from which it may not be able to emerge. And the Falcons have to worry about whether they’ll have receiver Julio Jones.

Jones missed practice on Wednesday, with both hand and ankle injuries.

Also out for the Falcons on Wednesday were defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle, knee) and cornerback Justin Bethel (knee).

Limited participants included running back Devonta Freeman (knee), running back Tevin Coleman (shin), linebacker Vic Beasley (ankle), receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip), linebacker Foyesade Oloukun (ankle), and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin).

Freeman hasn’t played since injuring his knee four weeks ago, in the season-opening game at Philadelphia.