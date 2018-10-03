Packers dealing with several injuries at receiver

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy with the way the offense performed in last Sunday’s 22-0 win over the Bills and injuries could impact hopes for a better effort in Week Five.

Rodgers’ knee kept him out of another Wednesday practice and he was joined on the side by two of the team’s wideouts. Randall Cobb remains out with the hamstring injury that kept him from playing against Buffalo and Geronimo Allison is in the concussion protocol.

In addition to those absences, the Packers listed wide receiver Davante Adams as limited by a calf injury and tight end Jimmy Graham didn’t practice. Graham usually sits out Wednesdays to rest his knee, but the rest of the list suggests there will be some scrambling for the Packers this weekend.

McCarthy said at his press conference that he has “great confidence” rookie wide receivers Marquez Valdez-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown can step up if called upon against the Lions. Valdez-Scantling has played 74 offensive snaps, Moore has seen 11 and St. Brown is yet to see the field on offense.