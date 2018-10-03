Phil Dawson gets another week after “old-fashioned miss”

Getty Images

Phil Dawson missed field goals of 50 and 45 yards Sunday that cost the Cardinals their first victory. So he wasn’t feeling very optimistic when coach Steve Wilks called Dawson to his office Monday.

“I’ve been living on egg shells for 21 years,” Dawson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Yeah, anytime you get summoned to the head coach’s office, it makes you think twice, especially coming off a game like I had.”

Dawson and Wilks had a “nice conversation and are on the same page,” Dawson said. Dawson, who missed eight field goals and three extra points last season, will get another week on the job.

Dawson’s 45-yarder against the Seahawks was wide right with 1:50 remaining. To add a loss to his misery, Dawson had to watch Sebastian Janikowski kick the 52-yard game-winner on the final play.

“It was just poor execution on my part,” Dawson said. “I wish I could say it was a snap, a hold, wind, footing, and those things can all be factors, but there was none of that. It was just a good, old-fashioned miss.”