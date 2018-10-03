Raiders put Donald Penn on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Raiders spent a lot of time working without tackle Donald Penn this offseason and summer before he was cleared to return to action after having foot surgery.

That experience will come in handy. Penn got that clearance in mid-August and took over as the team’s starting right tackle, but he’s going to miss at least the next eight weeks of the season. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Wednesday that Penn is going on injured reserve as a result of the groin injury he suffered last Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Third-round pick Brandon Parker stepped in for Penn in that game. Assuming he remains the choice to replace Penn, the Raiders will be starting rookies on both sides of the line as first-rounder Kolton Miller is starting at left tackle. Offensive lineman Ian Silberman was added to the roster to fill Penn’s spot.

Penn is signed through next season and is eligible to return later this year, although good play from Parker could make for a limited future with the Raiders.